RBS to pay $500M for deception on mortgage-backed securities

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The Royal Bank of Scotland agreed to pay $500 million to New York for using deceptive practices while marketing and selling mortgage-backed securities before the 2008 financial crisis, under a settlement announced on Tuesday.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said the settlement includes $100 million in cash to the state and $400 million worth of consumer relief for New York homeowners and communities.
As part of the agreement, RBS admitted it sold investors residential mortgage-backed securities that failed to comply with underwriting guidelines. Schneiderman said the bank's actions harmed "countless New York homeowners and investors" by contributing to the crash in home values.
The British taxpayer-owned bank announced last month its 2018 earnings could be hit by a pending multibillion-dollar settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over its pre-financial crisis mortgage-backed securities.
Under the settlement, RBS will conduct community-level remediation including funding construction of more affordable housing, helping communities transform code enforcement systems and buying distressed properties to prevent them from being bought up by predatory investors.
"Today's settlement is another important step in our comprehensive effort to help New Yorkers rebuild their lives and communities," Schneiderman said.
The size of the settlement with the Justice Department was not immediately determined. The timing of it is out of the bank's control, RBS said while releasing its 2017 earnings report on Feb. 23.
The bank in July reached a $5.5 billion settlement in the U.S. with the Federal Housing Finance Agency over the mis-selling of residential mortgage-backed securities.
The New York settlement finalized Tuesday is separate from the settlements with the U.S. government, Schneiderman's office said.
Since the National Mortgage Settlement was announced by former President Barack Obama's administration in early 2012, the U.S. has received $5.8 billion from six of the largest mortgage servicers, with the New York attorney general securing $3.7 billion of the total, Schneiderman said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.More >>
An adult film actress is suing President Donald Trump and wants a California judge to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election.More >>
Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak caseMore >>
Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak caseMore >>
Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predatorsMore >>
Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predatorsMore >>
Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snowMore >>
Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snowMore >>
President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.More >>
President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leadersMore >>
President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leadersMore >>
President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.More >>
President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.More >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based churchMore >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based churchMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>