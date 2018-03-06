Funeral arrangements announced for former BRFD chief

Former Baton Rouge Fire Chief Robin L. Hurst passed away on Tuesday, March 6 after a long career with the department.

He died at his home in St. Francisville, BRFD announced.

Hurst had a long career with BRFD. He began his career in 1974 and stayed with the department until his retirement in 2002. He started as a firefighter and worked his way up to chief in 1996. He remained chief until his retirement.

Hurst was also a member of the Metropolitan Fire Chief's Association from 1996 to 2002. He served as president of the Parish Fire Chief's Association for the same time period. He was also the president of the Louisiana Fire Chief's Association from 2001 to 2002. And he was a member of the International Association of Firefighters Local 557 for more than 44 years.

After Hurst retired from BRFD in 2002, he began a second career with Ferrara Fire Apparatus as quality control manager. He used his experience with BRFD to help produce and sell equipment necessary to keep firefighters safe while doing their jobs.

Hurst coined the phrase, "We fight what others FEAR" and placed the slogan on all fire trucks purchased during his time as chief.

Hurst leaves behind his wife, Kay, daughter, Shannon, son, Jeremy, and their children. Shannon and Jeremy both followed in their father's footsteps and joined the fire service.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 9. Visiting hours will take place at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, located at 4826 Main St. in Zachary, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will follow immediately in the Resthaven Gardens of Memory, located at 11817 Jefferson Hwy. in Baton Rouge.

"Rest easy chief, we will take it from here," said BRFD.

