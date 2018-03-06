From the First Alert Forecast Team

The Tuesday morning rains have exited to the south and east and the skies have cleared. Now we get to enjoy a run of fine weather days! Virtually the entire forecast for the next three days will be focused around temperatures. And thanks to Tuesday morning’s cold front, we will get cool for the next several days too. In fact, morning starts for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be just about as cool as anything we’ve seen around the Red Stick in the last four weeks.

Expect upper 30s to around 40° for the next three daybreaks. The First Alert Forecast should read “sunshine galore” for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs on Wednesday will only reach the low 60s for the Capital City with mid 60s expected for Thursday afternoon. By Friday, many WAFB neighborhoods will climb back to around 70° for the afternoon.

As the First Alert Storm Team has been mentioning for a few days now, the upcoming weekend does not look to be very cooperative weather-wise. Although the timing is still a bit in question, the forecast guidance indicates our next cold front will arrive sometime over the weekend. Our latest guidance from the NWS Weather Prediction Center brings the front into south Louisiana during the latter half of the day on Sunday. Be aware that there is still plenty of time for that timing to change.

Right now, the First Alert Forecast has rain likely for the latter half of Saturday and a rather wet day in store for the better part of Sunday. In addition, while uncertainty lingers, the weekend front could deliver some strong to severe storms as it rolls through the region. With or without the severe storms, WAFB neighborhoods should be preparing from as much as 1” to 2” of rain between Saturday and Sunday. Plan for highs in the 70s for both days.

Once the weekend front clears the state, we will enjoy another round of cooler air with 60s for highs on Monday and Tuesday under sunshine.

