Marijuana doesn't seem to harm the kidneys

The American College of Physicians (ACP) has issued new guidance on managing type 2 diabetes -- including relaxing the long-term blood sugar target called hemoglobin A1C.More >>
Few older Americans believe ordering more tests and drugs is the way to better health care, a new survey finds.More >>
As marijuana use has increased in the United States in recent years, medical experts and users alike have wondered about its health effects.More >>
An otherwise healthy diet isn't going to offset damage to your heart from too much salt, a new study suggests.More >>
A growing number of U.S. kids are ending up in the intensive care unit after overdosing on prescription painkillers or other opioids, a new study finds.More >>
