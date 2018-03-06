Trump Org: Presidential seals at golf club came from members

By BERNARD CONDON
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - Replicas of the official presidential seal displayed at one of Donald Trump's golf courses were given to the club by members and have since been removed, the Trump Organization said Tuesday.
The statement to The Associated Press came a day after a report from two news organizations that said order forms for dozens of presidential seals listed "Trump International Golf Course" as the customer. Under federal law, the seal bearing the American eagle can only be used for official government business, with violations punishable by up to two years in jail.
"The plaques were presented to the club by a small group of members, who are incredible fans of the president, in honor of Presidents' Day weekend," said Trump Organization spokeswoman Amanda Miller. "They were temporary and have since been removed."
The Trump Organization did not respond to a request for clarification on who ordered the plaques, the names of the members who "presented" them, how they were displayed and at what club.
ProPublica and WNYC reported Monday that the president's company ordered the seal plaques to be used to mark where golfers should stand while teeing off on Trump courses. A photo accompanying the story, which was attributed to an unnamed source at the plaque manufacturing company, showed a table with at least 32 of the replica seals on it.
The president is mostly exempt from conflict-of-interest laws that prevent officials of the executive branch from profiting off their government positions. And lobbyists, special interest groups and diplomats have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars already at Trump properties.
But federal law regarding the presidential seal is another matter. It specifically bans the use of the seal for private purposes in a way that gives a "false impression of sponsorship or approval by the Government of the United States."
Manufacturers are also prohibited from "knowingly" making the seal for anything other than "official use" by the U.S. government, punishable by fines and jail.
The company behind the presidential seals, Eagle Sign & Design in New Albany, Indiana, did not reply to phone calls and emails.
A Facebook page by the Eagle Sign & Design had a link to photos of its products that displays a blank page with the words "Presidential Seal" and "Trump International Golf Course," but no photo. ProPublica/WNYC reported that there was a photo of the plaques there before it published its story.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak caseMore >>
Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak caseMore >>
Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predatorsMore >>
Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predatorsMore >>
Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snowMore >>
Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snowMore >>
President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.More >>
President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leadersMore >>
President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leadersMore >>
President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.More >>
President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.More >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based churchMore >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based churchMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>