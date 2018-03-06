Trump Org: Presidential seals at golf club came from members - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trump Org: Presidential seals at golf club came from members

By BERNARD CONDON
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Replicas of the official presidential seal displayed at one of Donald Trump's golf courses were given to the club by members and have since been removed, the Trump Organization said Tuesday.

The statement to The Associated Press came a day after a report from two news organizations that said order forms for dozens of presidential seals listed "Trump International Golf Course" as the customer. Under federal law, the seal bearing the American eagle can only be used for official government business, with violations punishable by up to two years in jail.

"The plaques were presented to the club by a small group of members, who are incredible fans of the president, in honor of Presidents' Day weekend," said Trump Organization spokeswoman Amanda Miller. "They were temporary and have since been removed."

The Trump Organization did not respond to a request for clarification on who ordered the plaques, the names of the members who "presented" them, how they were displayed and at what club.

ProPublica and WNYC reported Monday that the president's company ordered the seal plaques to be used to mark where golfers should stand while teeing off on Trump courses. A photo accompanying the story, which was attributed to an unnamed source at the plaque manufacturing company, showed a table with at least 32 of the replica seals on it.

The president is mostly exempt from conflict-of-interest laws that prevent officials of the executive branch from profiting off their government positions. And lobbyists, special interest groups and diplomats have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars already at Trump properties.

But federal law regarding the presidential seal is another matter. It specifically bans the use of the seal for private purposes in a way that gives a "false impression of sponsorship or approval by the Government of the United States."

Manufacturers are also prohibited from "knowingly" making the seal for anything other than "official use" by the U.S. government, punishable by fines and jail.

The company behind the presidential seals, Eagle Sign & Design in New Albany, Indiana, did not reply to phone calls and emails.

A Facebook page by the Eagle Sign & Design had a link to photos of its products that displays a blank page with the words "Presidential Seal" and "Trump International Golf Course," but no photo. ProPublica/WNYC reported that there was a photo of the plaques there before it published its story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sanders' stepdaughter attempts to unseat incumbent mayor

    Sanders' stepdaughter attempts to unseat incumbent mayor

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:11 AM EST2018-03-06 05:11:18 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-06 21:56:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Carina Driscoll, stepdaughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stands outside her campaign office in Burlington, Vt. Driscoll is running for mayor against Democratic Burlington Mayor M...(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Carina Driscoll, stepdaughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stands outside her campaign office in Burlington, Vt. Driscoll is running for mayor against Democratic Burlington Mayor M...
    Voters are set to decide whether to elect Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where the independent senator got his political start.More >>
    Voters are set to decide whether to elect Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where the independent senator got his political start.More >>

  • As Trump weighs tariff, US steelmakers enjoy rising profits

    As Trump weighs tariff, US steelmakers enjoy rising profits

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:42 PM EST2018-03-06 21:42:23 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-06 21:56:25 GMT
    (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...
    The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.More >>
    The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.More >>

  • Man on 'jihad' admits killing 4 in cross-country binge

    Man on 'jihad' admits killing 4 in cross-country binge

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:12 PM EST2018-03-06 21:12:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-06 21:56:23 GMT
    (Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File). File - In this Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, Ali Muhammad Brown, of Seattle, appears before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler in Newark, N.J. The prosecutor’s office in Essex County, N.J., s...(Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File). File - In this Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, Ali Muhammad Brown, of Seattle, appears before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler in Newark, N.J. The prosecutor’s office in Essex County, N.J., s...
    A man who prosecutors said wanted to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East admits killing 4 in cross-country binge.More >>
    A man who prosecutors said wanted to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East admits killing 4 in cross-country binge.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly