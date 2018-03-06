US Attorney: 41 indicted in massive Baton Rouge area drug prosecution

The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.

U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin along with local law enforcement leaders announced that a grand jury indicted 41 people with over 80 counts of offenses involving drugs and firearms. Authorities say the arrests were made last week.

All but two of the defendants are from the Baton Rouge area. Those two defendants are from Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

According to the indictment, the middle district's organized crime and drug trafficking task force seized heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, firearms, luxury vehicles and over a million dollars in drug-related proceeds.

“We are talking about a major drug trafficking organization and if you want to call it a gang, you can call it a gang. We look at this as a group of individuals whose purpose is to peddle dope on our streets,” Fremin said during the news conference.

One of the people indicted is Southern University student and WAFB intern D'Mari Harding. The rest of the defendants listed in the three indictments are:

Indictment 1

James C. Hull aka “Fat Boy”

Byron A. Lawson aka “B”

Henry J. Hayes

Dariuss Sprivey

Brian Hernandez

Indictment 2

Travis R. James

Troy L. James

Harris Hampton III

Joshua J. Mansion, aka “Josh”

Sidney L. Jarvis

D’Mari D. Harding, aka “D’Mari” or “Mari”

Kim K. Murphy, aka “Ken”

Yascia N. Lafrance

Carl W. Richard Jr.

Melvin A. Jacobs, “Solo”

Michael D. Nelson

Anthony Dupard

Cornelius J. Carter

Corey L. King

Brian W. Hollingsworth

Indictment 3

Cody Stafford

Dustin Henderson

Ben Hammett

Sam E. Kinamore

Birttany P. Young

William W. Lipscomb

Frank W. Lipscomb

Ashley L. Impson

Shannon Miller

Samuel Richardson

Brian N. Danna

Heather R. Webber

Dale Odom

Greggory A. Lollis

Brandon S. Kinamore

Robert T. Sanders

Jennifer Levite

Joby V. Letard

Stacy Taylor

Johnny J. Mason

Shayla T. Payne



