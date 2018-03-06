US Attorney: 41 indicted in massive Baton Rouge area drug prosecution

The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.More >>
Special Olympics Louisiana is encouraging people to take the pledge to stop using the ‘r-word.’More >>
Special Olympics Louisiana is encouraging people to take the pledge to stop using the ‘r-word.’More >>
Baton Rouge researchers are on a mission to help kids move more and sit less. Pennington Biomedical Research Center is assigning fitness tracking tools to kids and teenagers participating in the TIGER Kids Research Study.More >>
Baton Rouge researchers are on a mission to help kids move more and sit less. Pennington Biomedical Research Center is assigning fitness tracking tools to kids and teenagers participating in the TIGER Kids Research Study.More >>
Officials in Assumption Parish said they are monitoring levels of the Atchafalaya River and making plans should they need to take action.More >>
Officials in Assumption Parish said they are monitoring levels of the Atchafalaya River and making plans should they need to take action.More >>
A rookie police officer who was the subject of a recent THE INVESTIGATORS segment has been placed on administrative leave as a result of our report.More >>
A rookie police officer who was the subject of a recent THE INVESTIGATORS segment has been placed on administrative leave as a result of our report.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
A Memphis grandmother is behind bars, accused of trying to smuggle several types of drugs to her grandson in jail.More >>
A Memphis grandmother is behind bars, accused of trying to smuggle several types of drugs to her grandson in jail.More >>
An Ashland County mom has now been officially charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.More >>
An Ashland County mom has now been officially charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.More >>
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.More >>
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.More >>