Special Olympics leads campaign to end the 'r-word'

Special Olympics Louisiana is encouraging people to take the pledge to stop using the ‘r-word.’
The nationwide campaign “Spread the Word to End the 'R-word'” is part of an effort to raise awareness about the dehumanizing and hurtful effects of the word “retard(ed)."
The campaign will engage schools, organizations and communities to rally together and pledge their support.
Wednesday, March 7 is National Pledge Day. You can participate in the “Spread the Word to End the Word” campaign by signing the pledge here.
Special Olympics Louisiana has many upcoming events to help their athletes. There is no cost to participate in Special Olympics.
To volunteer with the Capital Area Special Olympics of Louisiana, email: CASOLouisiana@gmail.com
