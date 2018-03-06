Assumption Parish preps for possible issues due to water levels on Atchafalaya River

Officials in Assumption Parish said they are monitoring levels of the Atchafalaya River and making plans should they need to take action.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said the parish should expect water levels in the Lake Verret basin similar to those of last year.

He added that at this time, the temporary structure at Bayou Chene is not scheduled to be implemented.

RIVER STAGES

He strongly advises all parish residents affected by the high water levels to take precautions now to prepare for the forecast levels the area may experience later in the month.

Falcon said the parish is currently preparing sand and sand bag sites at the following locations:

Belle River Ballpark

Pierre Part Bay Bridge (North Curtis Street at LA 70)

Lower Texas (at Boat Launch)

Bayou Crab Road (LA 400 at LA 401)

Officials said the sites will be “self-serve.” Residents are urged to bring a shovel to fill the provided bags.

