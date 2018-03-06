THE INVESTIGATORS UPDATE: New Roads police officer placed on paid leave pending investigation

A rookie police officer who was the subject of a recent THE INVESTIGATORS segment has been placed on administrative leave as a result of our report.

New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald said Sam Milligan, 27, a native of Baton Rouge, was placed on leave Monday. McDonald added Milligan is on leave with pay pending a Bill of Rights investigation.

Milligan has been arrested three times in the past, including a conviction for carnal knowledge, according to documents uncovered by the 9News Investigators.

It’s unclear what brought Milligan to the small town and what attracted him to law enforcement. His employment history includes entry-level gigs at Pizza Hut, Walmart and Celebration Station, according to an application form he filled out for the New Roads Police Department.

He did list one loosely-related experience at what seems to be a private security company, Elite Crime Prevention. But he left off his dates of employment on his application. Also, the company is not registered with the Louisiana Secretary of State.

On the application Milligan listed his position with the company as “officer, supervisor” and referenced a “Mrs. Carter” as the owner. However, the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners ordered the company to “cease & desist” for being unlicensed and uninsured - an order issued to "Sam Milligan dba Elite Crime Prevention Officers, LLC."

According to McDonald, Milligan was a very eager job applicant who hung around the police station often and persistently asked to be hired.

