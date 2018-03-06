THE INVESTIGATORS UPDATE: New Roads police officer placed on paid leave pending investigation

Officials in Assumption Parish said they are monitoring levels of the Atchafalaya River and making plans should they need to take action.More >>
Officials in Assumption Parish said they are monitoring levels of the Atchafalaya River and making plans should they need to take action.More >>
A rookie police officer who was the subject of a recent THE INVESTIGATORS segment has been placed on administrative leave as a result of our report.More >>
A rookie police officer who was the subject of a recent THE INVESTIGATORS segment has been placed on administrative leave as a result of our report.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is not waiting around for road expansion projects to be funded and completed to solve the Capital City's congestion problems.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is not waiting around for road expansion projects to be funded and completed to solve the Capital City's congestion problems.More >>
Baton Rouge researchers are on a mission to help kids move more and sit less. Pennington Biomedical Research Center is assigning fitness tracking tools to kids and teenagers participating in the TIGER Kids Research Study.More >>
Baton Rouge researchers are on a mission to help kids move more and sit less. Pennington Biomedical Research Center is assigning fitness tracking tools to kids and teenagers participating in the TIGER Kids Research Study.More >>
You’ve probably heard the definition of insanity that goes like this, "Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results." That’s clearly where we are today in Louisiana state government.More >>
You’ve probably heard the definition of insanity that goes like this, "Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results." That’s clearly where we are today in Louisiana state government.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.More >>
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.More >>
A Memphis grandmother is behind bars, accused of trying to smuggle several types of drugs to her grandson in jail.More >>
A Memphis grandmother is behind bars, accused of trying to smuggle several types of drugs to her grandson in jail.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>
A Myrtle Beach man accused of wanting to eat a child and engage in bestiality is out of jail on bond following his arrest last month in the Upstate.More >>