City to remove park fountain decried by some as racist

(Rebekah Welch/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP). Kalamazoo City Commissioner Shannon Sykes closes her eyes as she tears up when Mayor Bobby Hopewell says he will vote in favor of removing the Fountain of the Pioneers from Bronson Park, a cau...

(Mark Bugnaski/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP). This May 5, 2018 photo shows the Fountain of the Pioneers in Bronson Park in Kalamazoo, Mich. The Kalamazoo City Commission voted 5-1 early Tuesday, March 6, following a meeting that began ...

(Mark Bugnaski/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP). This May 5, 2018 photo shows the Fountain of the Pioneers in Bronson Park in Kalamazoo, Mich. The Kalamazoo City Commission voted 5-1 early Tuesday, March 6, following a meeting that began ...

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Officials in a southwestern Michigan city have decided to remove a park fountain featuring a European settler with a weapon in his hand towering over a Native American.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports the Kalamazoo City Commission voted 5-1 early Tuesday following a meeting that began Monday night on the future of the Fountain of the Pioneers in Bronson Park. A plan will be developed to put something new in its place.

Some residents decried the piece as racist, while others argued it's a work of art that can teach people about history.

Designed by Alfonso Iannelli, the fountain is on the National Register of Historic Places. It's been in the park for nearly 80 years.

Kalamazoo says the fountain will be dismantled and put into storage later this year.

___

Information from: Kalamazoo Gazette, http://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.