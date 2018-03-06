BREC hosting 2 beginner canoe, kayak classes in March

BREC is hosting two classes in March for people who want to learn how to paddle a canoe or kayak. It's also for people who haven't paddled in a while and just want to brush up on their skills.

Named Paddle Up 2, will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 15 at Greenwood Community Park and on March 22 at Perkins Road Community Park. The class is specifically designed for those with beginner and intermediate paddling experience.

Participants will be given the opportunity to practice on dry land before trying their paddling skills on the water. Instructors will teach students different paddling techniques and how to maneuver a boat in the water. Paddle Up 2 prepares participants for more challenging upcoming BREC paddling events.

The cost of each class is $10 per person. Kayaks are provided by BREC for those who do not have their own. However, space is limited so participants are encouraged to register in advance.

Attendees must be at least 8-years-old or older to participate. The registration deadline for each class is one day before the event. You can register for either Paddle Up 2 class and future events by clicking here.

For more information email outdooradventure@brec.org.

All of the Paddle Up events are sponsored by Paddle BR, The Backpacker, and Subaru of Baton Rouge.

