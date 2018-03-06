LSU's Waters named to All-SEC Freshman squad

LSU guard Tremont Waters has been named to the All-SEC Freshman Team, announced by the league Tuesday.
Waters led the Tiger offense with a 15.6 points per game average this season.
The freshman from New Haven, CT also led the Tigers in assists (5.9/game) and pulled down 3.4 rebounds per contest.
The Tigers are 17-13 (8-10 SEC) this year and will face Mississippi State Thursday at 6 p.m. in the second round of the SEC Tournament
First Team All-SEC
Jaylen Barford, Arkansas
Chris Chiozza, Florida
Yante Maten, Georgia
Kevin Knox, Kentucky
Kassius Robertson, Missouri
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Tyler Davis, Texas A&M
Second Team All-SEC
Collin Sexton, Alabama
Daryl Macon, Arkansas
Bryce Brown, Auburn
Jared Harper, Auburn
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky
Quinndary Weatherspoon, Miss. State
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
Jeff Roberson, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Collin Sexton, Alabama
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky
Kevin Knox, Kentucky
Tremont Waters, LSU
Nick Weatherspoon, Miss. State
Jontay Porter, Missouri
TJ Starks, Texas A&M
All-Defensive Team
Donta Hall, Alabama
Anfernee McLemore, Auburn
Chris Chiozza, Florida
Chris Silva, South Carolina
Robert Williams, Texas A&M
Coach of the Year: Rick Barnes, Tennessee
Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Juwan Parker, Georgia
Co-Freshman of the Year: Collin Sexton, Alabama & Kevin Knox, Kentucky
Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jontay Porter, Missouri & Lamonté Turner, Tennessee
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Silva, South Carolina & Robert Williams, Texas A&M
