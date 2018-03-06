LSU's Waters named to All-SEC Freshman squad

LSU guard Tremont Waters has been named to the All-SEC Freshman Team, announced by the league Tuesday.

Waters led the Tiger offense with a 15.6 points per game average this season.

The freshman from New Haven, CT also led the Tigers in assists (5.9/game) and pulled down 3.4 rebounds per contest.

The Tigers are 17-13 (8-10 SEC) this year and will face Mississippi State Thursday at 6 p.m. in the second round of the SEC Tournament

First Team All-SEC

Jaylen Barford, Arkansas

Chris Chiozza, Florida

Yante Maten, Georgia

Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Kassius Robertson, Missouri

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Tyler Davis, Texas A&M

Second Team All-SEC

Collin Sexton, Alabama

Daryl Macon, Arkansas

Bryce Brown, Auburn

Jared Harper, Auburn

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Miss. State

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

Jeff Roberson, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Collin Sexton, Alabama

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky

Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Nick Weatherspoon, Miss. State

Jontay Porter, Missouri

TJ Starks, Texas A&M

All-Defensive Team

Donta Hall, Alabama

Anfernee McLemore, Auburn

Chris Chiozza, Florida

Chris Silva, South Carolina

Robert Williams, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Rick Barnes, Tennessee

Player of the Year: Grant Williams, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Juwan Parker, Georgia

Co-Freshman of the Year: Collin Sexton, Alabama & Kevin Knox, Kentucky

Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jontay Porter, Missouri & Lamonté Turner, Tennessee

Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Chris Silva, South Carolina & Robert Williams, Texas A&M

