OUR TURN: Special Session Debacle

You’ve probably heard the definition of insanity that goes like this, "Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results." That’s clearly where we are today in Louisiana state government.

For the fifth time in two years, lawmakers had been called into a special session to try to replace at least part of the $1.3 billion the state will lose when the temporary sales tax expires June 30. This latest special session imploded Sunday night and was adjourned two days ahead of schedule, having accomplished nothing.

Throughout American history, we’ve been fortunate to have had some great politicians and lawmakers who worked across the aisle to move our nation forward. Instead, in Louisiana right now, we have amateur hour on both sides of the aisle. It may be a small amount of money compared to the gap in state revenues, but it is still galling to think that Louisiana taxpayers will have to pay extra for the cost of this special session.

Any lawmaker who takes that money should have to acknowledge it publicly.

That's "Our Turn." Now, it's your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.