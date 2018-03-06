The Latest: New Nashville mayor sworn in after chaotic day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Latest on the Nashville mayor's resignation (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Nashville has a new mayor.

Vice Mayor David Briley was sworn in Tuesday to replace Meg Barry, who resigned hours earlier after she pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from the city while carrying on an extramarital affair with her bodyguard.

Barry and former bodyguard Robert Forrest pleaded guilty to felony theft of taxpayer money related to their affair.

Barry resigned as part of her plea agreement and agreed to reimburse the city $11,000. Forrest will return $45,000 he received from salary or overtime pay when he wasn't actually performing his security chief duties. Briley is a Democrat like Barry. He promised transparency and says he will work to restore the public trust.

The revelation of Barry's affair derailed the first term of a mayor who was seen a rising star among Democrats.

___

10:40 a.m.

The former lead body guard who had an extramarital affair with Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

Robert Forrest's plea Tuesday morning came shortly after Barry pleaded guilty to the same charge and announced her resignation from office.

According to a statement from District Attorney Glenn Funk, Forrest was sentenced to three years of probation. Forrest also must reimburse the city for $45,000 in pay he received for times he wasn't performing his duties as part of Barry's security detail.

___

10:10 a.m.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has resigned after admitting she had an extramarital affair with her lead bodyguard and shortly after pleading guilty to a felony theft charge.

When Barry first admitted Jan. 31 to having an affair with Sgt. Robert Forrest, she said she planned to stay in office. But on Tuesday she said her time in office has concluded.

Barry's guilty plea earlier in the day included an agreement for her to resign. She was also fined and sentenced to three years of probation.

___

9:55 a.m.

Nashville's embattled mayor, Megan Barry, has agreed to resign as part of a plea deal on a felony theft charge, about a month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her bodyguard.

When Barry first admitted Jan. 31 to having an affair with Sgt. Robert Forrest, she said she planned to stay in office. But on Tuesday morning, she entered the guilty plea. Her lawyer said in the court hearing that Barry would resign later Tuesday as part of the plea agreement. Barry scheduled a news conference for about an hour later.

She was sentenced to three years' probation and a fine.

___

9:35

A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

When Barry first admitted Jan. 31 to having an affair with Sgt. Robert Forrest, she said she planned to stay in office. But on Tuesday she scheduled a news conference and was expected to announce she's leaving the job.

She was sentenced to three years' probation and a fine after the Tuesday morning plea.

