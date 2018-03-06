Southern's Jared Sam earns All-SWAC honors

Southern forward/center Jared Sam has been named to the All-SWAC First Team.
Sam averaged 16.5 points per game this season for the Jags.
The senior from Scotlandville High School finished with the most double-doubles in the conference with 14, more than double the total of any other player.
Sam also led the conference in rebounding with 9.2 per game.
Congrats to Jared Sam. Well deserved!! pic.twitter.com/pmEBMTWiQM— SU Men's Basketball (@JaguarHoops) March 6, 2018
FIRST TEAM
Guard – Martaveous McKnight, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Guard – Ivy Smith Jr., Grambling State
Forward – Zachary Hamilton, Prairie View A&M
Forward – Dante Scott, Mississippi Valley State
Center – Jared Sam, Southern
SECOND TEAM
Guard – Gary Blackston, Prairie View A&M
Guard – A.J. Mosby, Alcorn State
Forward – Trent Steen, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Forward – Shirmane Thomas, Grambling State
Center – J.D. Wallace, Prairie View A&M
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Martaveous McKnight, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Trent Steen, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Martaveous McKnight, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Jacoby Ross, Alabama State
COACH OF THE YEAR
Donte’ Jackson, Grambling State
