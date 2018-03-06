Southern's Jared Sam earns All-SWAC honors

Southern forward/center Jared Sam has been named to the All-SWAC First Team.

Sam averaged 16.5 points per game this season for the Jags.

The senior from Scotlandville High School finished with the most double-doubles in the conference with 14, more than double the total of any other player.

Sam also led the conference in rebounding with 9.2 per game.

Congrats to Jared Sam. Well deserved!!



FIRST TEAM

Guard – Martaveous McKnight, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Guard – Ivy Smith Jr., Grambling State

Forward – Zachary Hamilton, Prairie View A&M

Forward – Dante Scott, Mississippi Valley State

Center – Jared Sam, Southern

SECOND TEAM

Guard – Gary Blackston, Prairie View A&M

Guard – A.J. Mosby, Alcorn State

Forward – Trent Steen, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Forward – Shirmane Thomas, Grambling State

Center – J.D. Wallace, Prairie View A&M

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Martaveous McKnight, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Trent Steen, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Martaveous McKnight, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Jacoby Ross, Alabama State

COACH OF THE YEAR

Donte’ Jackson, Grambling State

