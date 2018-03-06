Southern's Jared Sam earns All-SWAC honors - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Southern's Jared Sam earns All-SWAC honors

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Senior forward Jared Sam (Source: SU Sports) Senior forward Jared Sam (Source: SU Sports)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) -

Southern forward/center Jared Sam has been named to the All-SWAC First Team.

Sam averaged 16.5 points per game this season for the Jags.

The senior from Scotlandville High School finished with the most double-doubles in the conference with 14, more than double the total of any other player.

Sam also led the conference in rebounding with 9.2 per game.  


FIRST TEAM
Guard – Martaveous McKnight, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Guard – Ivy Smith Jr., Grambling State
Forward – Zachary Hamilton, Prairie View A&M
Forward – Dante Scott, Mississippi Valley State
Center – Jared Sam, Southern

SECOND TEAM
Guard –  Gary Blackston, Prairie View A&M
Guard – A.J. Mosby, Alcorn State
Forward – Trent Steen, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Forward – Shirmane Thomas, Grambling State
Center – J.D. Wallace, Prairie View A&M

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Martaveous McKnight, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Trent Steen, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Martaveous McKnight, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Jacoby Ross, Alabama State

COACH OF THE YEAR
Donte’ Jackson, Grambling State

