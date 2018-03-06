Popular fishing programs available in Greater Lafayette Area this spring

Baton Rouge researchers are on a mission to help kids move more and sit less. Pennington Biomedical Research Center is assigning fitness tracking tools to kids and teenagers participating in the TIGER Kids Research Study.More >>
You’ve probably heard the definition of insanity that goes like this, "Doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results." That’s clearly where we are today in Louisiana state government.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will host an event Tuesday morning to launch a ride sharing program.More >>
Two men are facing more than 400 counts of child porn, according to officials. Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrests of Rawkwon Reed, 23, and Devante Robertson, 20, both of Baton Rouge.More >>
After two weeks at the state capitol, lawmakers are going home empty handed, with no fix for the state’s budget shortfall.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
A Memphis grandmother is behind bars, accused of trying to smuggle several types of drugs to her grandson in jail.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A New York City college is trying to evict a 32-year-old former student who has refused to leave her dorm room since dropping out in 2016.More >>
