Popular fishing programs available in Greater Lafayette Area this spring

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

This spring, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will bring two of its most popular aquatic outreach programs to Youngsville for local residents and the surrounding greater Lafayette area – the Aquatic Volunteer Instructor Program (Aquatic VIP) and the Get Out and Fish! Community Fishing Program.

RELATED: La. leaders propose raising hunting, fishing licenses fees



Through the Get out and Fish! Program, LDWF enhances and creates fishing destinations in urban areas, so excellent fishing is available within a stone’s throw of all Louisianans. The department has partnered with East Regional Library to bring this program to the pond at Southside Regional Park at Fabaher Field in Youngsville. The pond will be stocked with adult-sized channel catfish in the spring and rainbow trout in the winter, with the intention of establishing a put-and-take fishery in the area.



A kickoff event will be held on Saturday, April 7 from 6:30 a.m. to noon and will include a fishing competition, fishing activities and demonstrations, raffles and lunch provided by the Kiwanis Club. Pre-registration is available HERE. Day-of registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. and end at 10 a.m. The first 100 children to register will receive a free goodie bag. Participants 16 and older must have a valid recreational fishing license.



The Aquatic VIP Program encourages angling enthusiasts to pass the art of fishing on to the next generation. A free Aquatic VIP workshop will be held on March 14 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the East Regional Library in Youngsville for interested volunteers. At this hands-on workshop led by LDWF biologists, attendees will receive the training necessary to become a volunteer instructor. Workshop topics and activities include knot tying, casting skills, basic fishing techniques, fish identification, fisheries management and more. A binder full of activity guides, lesson plans and educational materials will be provided to all volunteers who attend the workshop. Loaner equipment is available to those volunteers who successfully complete the 8-hour workshop and pass a background check.

RELATED: BIGFISH: Fishing apps every angler should use

For more information on the Get Out and Fish! Community Fishing Program and the other sites regularly stocked by LDWF through this effort click HERE or contact Megan MacMenamin at mmacmenamin@wlf.la.gov. For information on Aquatic VIP workshops or to view a list of upcoming Aquatic VIP workshops, click HERE. For questions about the Aquatic Volunteer Instructor Program, contact Alayna McGarry at (504) 286-4050 or atamcgarry@wlf.la.gov.



LDWF Get Out & Fish! and Aquatic Volunteer Instructor programs are hosted in conjunction with the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation. The LWFF was formed to provide a means for individuals and corporations to become partners with the Department and Commission in the challenge of conserving Louisiana’s wildlife and fisheries resources.

MORE OUTDOORS STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.