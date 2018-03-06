SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SpaceX racks up 50th launch of Falcon 9 rocket

(Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.
(Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite. (Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP). A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off early Tuesday, March 6, 2018, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla. The rocket is carrying the Hispasat 30W-6 communications satellite.

By MARCIA DUNN
AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - SpaceX is marking the 50th launch of a Falcon 9 rocket, its satellite-delivery workhorse.

The latest Falcon took flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida, early Tuesday, successfully hoisting a massive communications satellite for Spain's Hispasat corporation. The orbiting satellite is almost as big as a city bus.

No attempt was made to recover the first-stage booster. Waves offshore were too rough for a barge landing.

SpaceX has been flying the Falcon 9 since mid-2010. Fifty launches in less than eight years is a pretty good clip, by rocket standards.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk says via Twitter that he can't believe it's already been 50 launches and that just 10 years ago, the company couldn't even reach orbit with the little, original Falcon 1.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sanders' stepdaughter attempts to unseat incumbent mayor

    Sanders' stepdaughter attempts to unseat incumbent mayor

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:11 AM EST2018-03-06 05:11:18 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-06 21:56:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Carina Driscoll, stepdaughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stands outside her campaign office in Burlington, Vt. Driscoll is running for mayor against Democratic Burlington Mayor M...(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Carina Driscoll, stepdaughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stands outside her campaign office in Burlington, Vt. Driscoll is running for mayor against Democratic Burlington Mayor M...
    Voters are set to decide whether to elect Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where the independent senator got his political start.More >>
    Voters are set to decide whether to elect Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where the independent senator got his political start.More >>

  • As Trump weighs tariff, US steelmakers enjoy rising profits

    As Trump weighs tariff, US steelmakers enjoy rising profits

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:42 PM EST2018-03-06 21:42:23 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-06 21:56:25 GMT
    (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...
    The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.More >>
    The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.More >>

  • Man on 'jihad' admits killing 4 in cross-country binge

    Man on 'jihad' admits killing 4 in cross-country binge

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:12 PM EST2018-03-06 21:12:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-06 21:56:23 GMT
    (Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File). File - In this Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, Ali Muhammad Brown, of Seattle, appears before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler in Newark, N.J. The prosecutor’s office in Essex County, N.J., s...(Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File). File - In this Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, Ali Muhammad Brown, of Seattle, appears before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler in Newark, N.J. The prosecutor’s office in Essex County, N.J., s...
    A man who prosecutors said wanted to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East admits killing 4 in cross-country binge.More >>
    A man who prosecutors said wanted to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East admits killing 4 in cross-country binge.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly