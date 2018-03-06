2 arrested after claiming Texas church shooting was fiction

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Two people have been arrested after appearing at the Texas church where more than two dozen worshippers were gunned down and claiming the attack was staged.
The pastor of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, southeast of San Antonio, tells the San Antonio Express-News that the pair appeared Monday and claimed the shooting was fabricated by the U.S. government.
Pastor Frank Pomeroy, whose 14-year-old daughter died in the Nov. 5 shooting, says they claimed his daughter never existed.
Wilson County authorities identified the pair as 54-year-old Robert Ussery and 56-year-old Jodie Mann. Ussery is charged with making a terroristic threat and Mann with obstructing a deputy.
Jail records did not indicate attorneys for them.
Authorities say the church attacker died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being shot and chased by two residents after he left the church.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
