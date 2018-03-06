2 arrested after claiming Texas church shooting was fiction - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

2 arrested after claiming Texas church shooting was fiction

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - Two people have been arrested after appearing at the Texas church where more than two dozen worshippers were gunned down and claiming the attack was staged.

The pastor of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, southeast of San Antonio, tells the San Antonio Express-News that the pair appeared Monday and claimed the shooting was fabricated by the U.S. government.

Pastor Frank Pomeroy, whose 14-year-old daughter died in the Nov. 5 shooting, says they claimed his daughter never existed.

Wilson County authorities identified the pair as 54-year-old Robert Ussery and 56-year-old Jodie Mann. Ussery is charged with making a terroristic threat and Mann with obstructing a deputy.

Jail records did not indicate attorneys for them.

Authorities say the church attacker died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being shot and chased by two residents after he left the church.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:44 PM EST2018-03-06 23:44:42 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    More >>

  • Texas may offer hints on 'Trump effect' in 2018 midterms

    Texas may offer hints on 'Trump effect' in 2018 midterms

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-03-06 05:32:51 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:44 PM EST2018-03-06 23:44:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state's first-in...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017, file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Texas Democrats have turned out in force ahead of their state's first-in...
    Democrats see surge in Texas primary early voting, but wins in the nation's largest red state likely to stay elusive.More >>
    Democrats see surge in Texas primary early voting, but wins in the nation's largest red state likely to stay elusive.More >>

  • A little tight? Nebraska could end horse massage licensing

    A little tight? Nebraska could end horse massage licensing

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-03-06 22:21:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:44 PM EST2018-03-06 23:44:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nati Harnik). In this March 1, 2018 photo, Jane Fucinaro works with 9-year-old Wakema during an equine body work session in Blair, Neb. A bill introduced by Nebraska state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, proposes to exempt equine massage pr...(AP Photo/Nati Harnik). In this March 1, 2018 photo, Jane Fucinaro works with 9-year-old Wakema during an equine body work session in Blair, Neb. A bill introduced by Nebraska state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, proposes to exempt equine massage pr...
    Nebraska lawmakers who have been chipping away at regulations governing various professions are now trying to end the licensing rules for massaging a horse.More >>
    Nebraska lawmakers who have been chipping away at regulations governing various professions are now trying to end the licensing rules for massaging a horse.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly