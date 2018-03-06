2 Baton Rouge men face hundreds of child porn counts; one faces additional rape charge

Two men are facing more than 400 counts of child porn, according to officials.

Attorney General Jeff Landry announced the arrests of Rawkwon Reed, 23, and Devante Robertson, 20, both of Baton Rouge.

"My office is committed to making our communities safer and arresting child predators," said Landry in a written release. "We will not sit idly by and allow our state’s children to be taken advantage of."

Reed was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 200 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13) and 100 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children (over 13, but still minor).

Robertson was booked on 114 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children (under the age of 13).

After Robertson's arrest, electronic devices found in his possession at the time of his arrest were further investigated. The investigation resulted in new charges. Robertson was additionally charged with production of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (3 counts) and first degree rape (victim under the age of 13).

The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation (LBI) Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Baton Rouge Police Department were the agencies involved in investigating the cases.

