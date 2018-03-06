LSU hosts Southern with special presentation to former head coach Roger Cador

Information provided by LSU Sports

Southern Jaguars (4-7) at No. 13 LSU Fighting Tigers (8-4)

DATE/TIME

Tuesday, March 5 - 6:30 p.m. CT

STADIUM

Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,326)

RANKINGS

LSU - No. 13 by Collegiate Baseball; No. 16 by Baseball America

Southern - unranked

RADIO

LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

Baton Rouge affiliate is WDGL 98.1 FM

Live audio and live stats available

ONLINE

SEC Network+ available via WatchESPN

SERIES RECORD

LSU leads the series with its intra-city rival, 51-2, as the squads first met in 1970. LSU has won 12 consecutive games over Southern, including an 11-1 win in their last meeting on April 5, 2016, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The Jaguars’ last win over the Tigers came on May 3, 2005, a 9-5 Southern triumph in the original Alex Box Stadium. Southern’s only other win in the series occurred on March 6, 2001, an 11-6 victory in the original Alex Box Stadium.

PITCHING MATCHUP

LSU - Jr. RHP Cam Sanders (0-0, 11.25 ERA, 4.0 IP, 5 BB, 8 SO)

Southern - TBA

SPECIAL PROMOTIONS

Roger Cador Night - LSU will make a special pregame presentation to former Southern baseball coach Roger Cador. Cador was Southern’s coach from 1985-2017, and he led the Jaguars to 14 SWAC titles and 11 NCAA Tournament appearances.

