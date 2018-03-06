USDA recalls over 14,000 lbs. of meat due to possible E. Coli contamination

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office have reportedly found evidence connecting an inmate to the 2016 death of a 45-year-old woman.More >>
Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office have reportedly found evidence connecting an inmate to the 2016 death of a 45-year-old woman.More >>
Special Olympics Louisiana is encouraging people to take the pledge to stop using the ‘r-word.’More >>
Special Olympics Louisiana is encouraging people to take the pledge to stop using the ‘r-word.’More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.More >>
The U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana announced the largest drug prosecution in the history of his office during a press conference in Baton Rouge Tuesday morning.More >>
Former Baton Rouge Fire Chief Robin L. Hurst passed away on Tuesday, March 6 after a long career with the department.More >>
Former Baton Rouge Fire Chief Robin L. Hurst passed away on Tuesday, March 6 after a long career with the department.More >>
An arrest has been made after a home was broken into on Monday, which then led to a deadly shooting.More >>
An arrest has been made after a home was broken into on Monday, which then led to a deadly shooting.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
Richard Brown was charged with child abuse because he had multiple opportunities to get his daughter out of harm’s way, but didn’t, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
The father, who offered “boot camp” services to other parents whose children are misbehaving, has removed the videos of his son jogging to school.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
No charges have been filed against the driver, who authorities say may have suffered a medical episode that led to the crash.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
Tyler Watson, 20, alleges age discrimination after the two retailers refused to sell him guns.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
Three teachers were using melatonin-laced gummy bears to “facilitate” the 2-year-olds’ naps, according to the police chief.More >>
An Ashland County mom has now been officially charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.More >>
An Ashland County mom has now been officially charged after her 8-year-old son shot his 4-year-old sister multiple times Saturday.More >>
The left-wing Mad Dog PAC is behind the impeachment billboard and others across the country that target Republican lawmakers and conservative causes.More >>
The left-wing Mad Dog PAC is behind the impeachment billboard and others across the country that target Republican lawmakers and conservative causes.More >>
Almost four years after the brutal murdered his five children, a trial has been set for the father accused of their deaths.More >>
Almost four years after the brutal murdered his five children, a trial has been set for the father accused of their deaths.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>
Four people have been arrested in connection with the murders of Raegan Day and Dustin Hartline.More >>