USDA recalls over 14,000 lbs. of meat due to possible E. Coli contamination

USDA is recalling 14,806 pounds of ground beef and pork over E. Coli concerns

According to a news release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service says the recall involves products sold in Oregon, Utah and Washington State. The meat was produced and packaged on Feb 10, 2018, and Feb. 12, 2018.

The recalled products have the establishment number "965" inside the USDA inspection.

So far, there are no reports of people becoming sick after eating the meat.

The FDA instructs consumers to throw the recalled meat away or return it to the place of purchase. Here is a list of products involved in the recall:

2.25-lb. wrapped packages of fresh “ALL NATURAL EXTRA LEAN GROUND BEEF” containing package code 04118 and with 96% lean and 4% fat on the label.

2.25-lb. wrapped packages of fresh “ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK” containing package code 04118 and with 80% lean and 20% fat on the label.

2.25-lb. wrapped packages of fresh “GROUND BEEF AND PORK BLEND” containing package code 04118 and with 80% lean and 20% fat on the label.

2.50-lb. bag containing 10 quarter pound frozen “BROTHERS CHOICE 85% LEAN ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES” containing package code 04318.

For more information, read the news release here.

