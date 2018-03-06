Wade says some LSU basketball facilities need renovating; Tigers prep for SEC Tourney

LSU basketball head coach Will Wade admitted at his monthly luncheon Monday afternoon that some of the basketball facilities at the university need renovating and added there is a feasibility study underway for the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to determine whether any construction is needed going forward.

"Immediate needs that we're trying to fix in terms of a weight room, different offices, and some spaces like that that we're trying to fix," said Wade. "It will help our staff. It'll help our team, our players. We've had discussions about all that."

On the court, the Tigers are preparing for the conference tournament in St. Louis. They'll face Mississippi State for the second time in less than a week. This time around, the players say it's going to take another level of intensity to come out with a win.

"The mindset is ... coach just recently talked in practice; he has a little slogan he goes by," said senior forward Duop Reath. "It's ACL - not the knee. He's talking about being aggressive, you have to be confident, and play loose. I feel like if we play on those three terms, we have a good chance."

The Tigers are the No. 10 seed, while the Bulldogs are in the No. 7 spot. Tip-off is Thursday at 6 p.m.

The winner will face Tennessee in the quarterfinals Friday at 6 p.m.

