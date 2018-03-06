From the First Alert Weather Team

It's definitely a wet start to your Tuesday morning. Rain and a few isolated thunderstorms are widespread on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. The good news is the fact that a cold front is pushing southward through southeast Louisiana.

Early temperatures started dropping from the upper 60°s shortly after midnight and are expected to dip to the low/mid 50°s. There will be rainfall during the early commute, but it should be ending by later in the morning. Clearing skies and sunshine are expected in the afternoon, with northerly winds and a daytime high of 69°.

Overnight, skies will be mostly clear and much cooler, with a low in the lower 40°s. Wednesday, you can look forward to the return of very nice March weather. It will be sunny and cool, with a high of only 61°.

Overall, anticipate sunshine and mainly blue skies for Wednesday and Thursday. It will also be mostly sunny for Friday. However, the outlook for the weekend isn't all that promising, at least not for Saturday, where a 70% coverage of rain and isolated storms is expected.

