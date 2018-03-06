Lego struggles to boost sales after 13 years of growth - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lego struggles to boost sales after 13 years of growth

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - Toy maker Lego says its earnings and sales fell in 2017 as it tried to turn around its business after 13 years of growth.

The Danish company had warned in October that sales were falling for the first time since 2004 from record highs and that it would seek new ways to grow. In its annual report Tuesday, it said that effort was still ongoing.

Sales in 2017 fell 8 percent to 35 billion kroner ($5.8 billion), with net income dropping 17 percent to 7.8 billion kroner.

CEO Niels B. Christiansen said: "2017 was a challenging year and overall we are not satisfied with the financial results."

However, he noted a pickup toward the end of the year and said Lego was moving ahead to simplify its business model.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sanders' stepdaughter attempts to unseat incumbent mayor

    Sanders' stepdaughter attempts to unseat incumbent mayor

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:11 AM EST2018-03-06 05:11:18 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-06 21:56:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Carina Driscoll, stepdaughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stands outside her campaign office in Burlington, Vt. Driscoll is running for mayor against Democratic Burlington Mayor M...(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Carina Driscoll, stepdaughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stands outside her campaign office in Burlington, Vt. Driscoll is running for mayor against Democratic Burlington Mayor M...
    Voters are set to decide whether to elect Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where the independent senator got his political start.More >>
    Voters are set to decide whether to elect Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where the independent senator got his political start.More >>

  • As Trump weighs tariff, US steelmakers enjoy rising profits

    As Trump weighs tariff, US steelmakers enjoy rising profits

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:42 PM EST2018-03-06 21:42:23 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-06 21:56:25 GMT
    (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...
    The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.More >>
    The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.More >>

  • Man on 'jihad' admits killing 4 in cross-country binge

    Man on 'jihad' admits killing 4 in cross-country binge

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:12 PM EST2018-03-06 21:12:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-06 21:56:23 GMT
    (Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File). File - In this Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, Ali Muhammad Brown, of Seattle, appears before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler in Newark, N.J. The prosecutor’s office in Essex County, N.J., s...(Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File). File - In this Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, Ali Muhammad Brown, of Seattle, appears before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler in Newark, N.J. The prosecutor’s office in Essex County, N.J., s...
    A man who prosecutors said wanted to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East admits killing 4 in cross-country binge.More >>
    A man who prosecutors said wanted to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East admits killing 4 in cross-country binge.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly