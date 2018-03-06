What's fresh at McDonald's? The beef in some burgers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

What's fresh at McDonald's? The beef in some burgers

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE- In this April 24, 2017, photo, corporate signage hangs at a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. McDonald’s announced Tuesday, March 6, 2018, that it is offering fresh beef rather than frozen patties in s... (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File). FILE- In this April 24, 2017, photo, corporate signage hangs at a McDonald's restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh. McDonald’s announced Tuesday, March 6, 2018, that it is offering fresh beef rather than frozen patties in s...
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, shows a sign for a McDonald's restaurant in Brandon, Miss. McDonald’s announced Tuesday, March 6, that it is offering fresh beef rather than frozen patties in some burgers at t... (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2018, file photo, shows a sign for a McDonald's restaurant in Brandon, Miss. McDonald’s announced Tuesday, March 6, that it is offering fresh beef rather than frozen patties in some burgers at t...

NEW YORK (AP) - McDonald's is offering fresh beef rather than frozen patties in some burgers at thousands of restaurants, a switch it first announced about a year ago as it works to appeal to customers who want fresher foods.

The fast-food giant, which has relied on frozen beef patties since the 1970s, said it's launching Quarter Pounders made with fresh beef in about 3,500 restaurants starting Tuesday. It'll be available in eight cities, including Atlanta, Miami and Salt Lake City, then roll out to most U.S. McDonald's by May.

McDonald's says workers will cook up the fresh beef on a grill when the Quarter Pounder and "Signature Crafted" burgers are ordered. The change is the latest by the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company to improve its image as more people shun processed foods.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • General Mills, Annie's Mac & Cheese tap South Dakota farm

    General Mills, Annie's Mac & Cheese tap South Dakota farm

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:02 AM EST2018-03-06 06:02:46 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:02 AM EST2018-03-06 12:02:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). Boxes of Annie's Macaroni &amp; Cheese are shown on the shelf at a supermarket in Edina, Minn., Sunday, March 4, 2018. Annie's is an organic and natural unit of food industry giant General Mills, which announced a deal Tuesd...(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). Boxes of Annie's Macaroni &amp; Cheese are shown on the shelf at a supermarket in Edina, Minn., Sunday, March 4, 2018. Annie's is an organic and natural unit of food industry giant General Mills, which announced a deal Tuesd...
    General Mills has announced a deal to create South Dakota's largest organic crop farm to grow organic wheat for its popular Annie's Macaroni & Cheese line.More >>
    General Mills has announced a deal to create South Dakota's largest organic crop farm to grow organic wheat for its popular Annie's Macaroni & Cheese line.More >>

  • Education secretary gives education chiefs some 'tough love'

    Education secretary gives education chiefs some 'tough love'

    Monday, March 5 2018 6:42 PM EST2018-03-05 23:42:43 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:44 AM EST2018-03-06 11:44:01 GMT
    Rats, mold and fists: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos gives state education chiefs some "tough love" as she pushes them to innovate.More >>
    Rats, mold and fists: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos gives state education chiefs some "tough love" as she pushes them to innovate.More >>

  • Uber sued after data stolen by hackers covered up

    Uber sued after data stolen by hackers covered up

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:10 AM EST2018-03-05 16:10:40 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:23 AM EST2018-03-06 11:23:28 GMT
    Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers in the state for a year that hackers stole their personal information.More >>
    Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers in the state for a year that hackers stole their personal information.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly