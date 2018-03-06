EU lawmaker says any counter-tariffs should 'really hurt' US - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EU lawmaker says any counter-tariffs should 'really hurt' US

BERLIN (AP) - The chairman of the European Parliament's international trade committee says the EU should target American goods that will "really hurt" the United States if President Donald Trump goes ahead with threats to raise tariffs on foreign-made steel or cars.

Bernd Lange says the European Union doesn't have to match U.S. tariffs cent for cent, but should carefully aim at American exports such as soya bean, sweetcorn and corn.

Lange told public broadcaster rbb-Inforadio on Tuesday that the Europeans should take "measures that really hit home."

He expressed hope that "reasonable" voices in the United States would prevent Trump from imposing the tariffs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Sanders' stepdaughter attempts to unseat incumbent mayor

    Sanders' stepdaughter attempts to unseat incumbent mayor

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:11 AM EST2018-03-06 05:11:18 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-06 21:56:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Carina Driscoll, stepdaughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stands outside her campaign office in Burlington, Vt. Driscoll is running for mayor against Democratic Burlington Mayor M...(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Carina Driscoll, stepdaughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stands outside her campaign office in Burlington, Vt. Driscoll is running for mayor against Democratic Burlington Mayor M...
    Voters are set to decide whether to elect Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where the independent senator got his political start.More >>
    Voters are set to decide whether to elect Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where the independent senator got his political start.More >>

  • As Trump weighs tariff, US steelmakers enjoy rising profits

    As Trump weighs tariff, US steelmakers enjoy rising profits

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:42 PM EST2018-03-06 21:42:23 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-06 21:56:25 GMT
    (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP). A welder fabricates a steel structure at an iron works facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, March 5, 2018. President Donald Trump insisted Monday that he's "not backing down" on his plan to impose stiff tari...
    The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.More >>
    The Trump administration has chosen an odd time to offer special protection to the U.S. steel industry: Steelmakers are actually faring pretty well.More >>

  • Man on 'jihad' admits killing 4 in cross-country binge

    Man on 'jihad' admits killing 4 in cross-country binge

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:12 PM EST2018-03-06 21:12:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 4:56 PM EST2018-03-06 21:56:23 GMT
    (Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File). File - In this Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, Ali Muhammad Brown, of Seattle, appears before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler in Newark, N.J. The prosecutor’s office in Essex County, N.J., s...(Patti Sapone/NJ Advance Media via AP, Pool, File). File - In this Jan. 20, 2016, file photo, Ali Muhammad Brown, of Seattle, appears before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler in Newark, N.J. The prosecutor’s office in Essex County, N.J., s...
    A man who prosecutors said wanted to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East admits killing 4 in cross-country binge.More >>
    A man who prosecutors said wanted to avenge U.S. policy in the Middle East admits killing 4 in cross-country binge.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly