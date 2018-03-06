Sanders' stepdaughter on ballot for mayor of Vermont city - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Sanders' stepdaughter on ballot for mayor of Vermont city

(AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Carina Driscoll, stepdaughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stands outside her campaign office in Burlington, Vt. Driscoll is running for mayor against Democratic Burlington Mayor M... (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, Carina Driscoll, stepdaughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, stands outside her campaign office in Burlington, Vt. Driscoll is running for mayor against Democratic Burlington Mayor M...

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Voters are set to decide whether to elect Bernie Sanders' stepdaughter as mayor of Vermont's largest city, where the independent senator got his political start.

Carina Driscoll is running against incumbent Democratic Burlington Mayor Miro (Mah-ROW) Weinberger and fellow independent Infinite Culcleasure on Tuesday's Town Meeting Day.

In other gatherings around the state, voters will have their say on local issues.

Thirty-six communities, including Burlington, are taking up resolutions related to climate change.

Organizer 350Vermont says the campaign is about coming up with solutions to get the state off fossil fuels and make a fair and equitable transition toward renewable energy, electric vehicles and improved public transportation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • NASA launches advanced weather satellite for western US

    NASA launches advanced weather satellite for western US

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:10 PM EST2018-03-01 22:10:49 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:04 AM EST2018-03-06 12:04:27 GMT
    (United Launch Alliance/NASA via AP). This undated photo provided by the United Launch Alliance via NASA shows a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NOAA's GOES-S satellite waits for liftoff on Thursday, March 1, 2018, from Space Launch Comp...(United Launch Alliance/NASA via AP). This undated photo provided by the United Launch Alliance via NASA shows a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NOAA's GOES-S satellite waits for liftoff on Thursday, March 1, 2018, from Space Launch Comp...
    NASA has launched another of the world's most advanced weather satellites, this time to watch over the Pacific and western US.More >>
    NASA has launched another of the world's most advanced weather satellites, this time to watch over the Pacific and western US.More >>

  • General Mills, Annie's Mac & Cheese tap South Dakota farm

    General Mills, Annie's Mac & Cheese tap South Dakota farm

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:02 AM EST2018-03-06 06:02:46 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:02 AM EST2018-03-06 12:02:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). Boxes of Annie's Macaroni &amp; Cheese are shown on the shelf at a supermarket in Edina, Minn., Sunday, March 4, 2018. Annie's is an organic and natural unit of food industry giant General Mills, which announced a deal Tuesd...(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). Boxes of Annie's Macaroni &amp; Cheese are shown on the shelf at a supermarket in Edina, Minn., Sunday, March 4, 2018. Annie's is an organic and natural unit of food industry giant General Mills, which announced a deal Tuesd...
    General Mills has announced a deal to create South Dakota's largest organic crop farm to grow organic wheat for its popular Annie's Macaroni & Cheese line.More >>
    General Mills has announced a deal to create South Dakota's largest organic crop farm to grow organic wheat for its popular Annie's Macaroni & Cheese line.More >>

  • Education secretary gives education chiefs some 'tough love'

    Education secretary gives education chiefs some 'tough love'

    Monday, March 5 2018 6:42 PM EST2018-03-05 23:42:43 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:44 AM EST2018-03-06 11:44:01 GMT
    Rats, mold and fists: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos gives state education chiefs some "tough love" as she pushes them to innovate.More >>
    Rats, mold and fists: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos gives state education chiefs some "tough love" as she pushes them to innovate.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly