Trial of man accused of severely abusing puppy set to start - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Trial of man accused of severely abusing puppy set to start

(Greg Derr/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP, File). FILE - In this July 21, 2015 photo, officers lead Radoslaw Czerkawski into court for sentencing in Dedham, Mass., after he was convicted of larceny. The trial of Czerkawski, a Massachusetts man accuse... (Greg Derr/The Quincy Patriot Ledger via AP, File). FILE - In this July 21, 2015 photo, officers lead Radoslaw Czerkawski into court for sentencing in Dedham, Mass., after he was convicted of larceny. The trial of Czerkawski, a Massachusetts man accuse...

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) - The trial of a Massachusetts man accused of abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized is scheduled to get underway.

Jury selection in Radoslaw Czerkawski's (RAD'-oh-slaw zehr-KAW'-skeez) trial on animal cruelty charges is expected to begin Tuesday in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham.

The year-old pit bull mix was found in Quincy in 2013 with fractures, a stab wound and a split tongue. The starving dog that came to be known as Puppy Doe was euthanized.

Czerkawski has suggested that kids he saw drinking in a park were responsible for the abuse.

His trial was initially set for last July, but was delayed by a prosecutor's emergency eye surgery and Czerkawski's own health problems.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • NASA launches advanced weather satellite for western US

    NASA launches advanced weather satellite for western US

    Thursday, March 1 2018 5:10 PM EST2018-03-01 22:10:49 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:04 AM EST2018-03-06 12:04:27 GMT
    (United Launch Alliance/NASA via AP). This undated photo provided by the United Launch Alliance via NASA shows a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NOAA's GOES-S satellite waits for liftoff on Thursday, March 1, 2018, from Space Launch Comp...(United Launch Alliance/NASA via AP). This undated photo provided by the United Launch Alliance via NASA shows a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying NOAA's GOES-S satellite waits for liftoff on Thursday, March 1, 2018, from Space Launch Comp...
    NASA has launched another of the world's most advanced weather satellites, this time to watch over the Pacific and western US.More >>
    NASA has launched another of the world's most advanced weather satellites, this time to watch over the Pacific and western US.More >>

  • General Mills, Annie's Mac & Cheese tap South Dakota farm

    General Mills, Annie's Mac & Cheese tap South Dakota farm

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 1:02 AM EST2018-03-06 06:02:46 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:02 AM EST2018-03-06 12:02:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). Boxes of Annie's Macaroni &amp; Cheese are shown on the shelf at a supermarket in Edina, Minn., Sunday, March 4, 2018. Annie's is an organic and natural unit of food industry giant General Mills, which announced a deal Tuesd...(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). Boxes of Annie's Macaroni &amp; Cheese are shown on the shelf at a supermarket in Edina, Minn., Sunday, March 4, 2018. Annie's is an organic and natural unit of food industry giant General Mills, which announced a deal Tuesd...
    General Mills has announced a deal to create South Dakota's largest organic crop farm to grow organic wheat for its popular Annie's Macaroni & Cheese line.More >>
    General Mills has announced a deal to create South Dakota's largest organic crop farm to grow organic wheat for its popular Annie's Macaroni & Cheese line.More >>

  • Education secretary gives education chiefs some 'tough love'

    Education secretary gives education chiefs some 'tough love'

    Monday, March 5 2018 6:42 PM EST2018-03-05 23:42:43 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 6:44 AM EST2018-03-06 11:44:01 GMT
    Rats, mold and fists: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos gives state education chiefs some "tough love" as she pushes them to innovate.More >>
    Rats, mold and fists: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos gives state education chiefs some "tough love" as she pushes them to innovate.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly