Lottery headquarters flags lowered 20 years after shootings

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) - The slaying of four executives at the Connecticut Lottery headquarters was quietly remembered on the 20th anniversary of the shootings Tuesday.
U.S. and state flags outside the Rocky Hill center were lowered to half-staff. No official remembrance was planned, but officials told workers they could mark the anniversary in any way they wanted.
"It's a very sensitive topic," said Kendra Eckhart, interim director of marketing for the lottery. "Our employees don't like to talk about it."
On March 6, 1998, a disgruntled and mentally ill employee, Matthew Beck, gunned down lottery chief Otho Brown and three other officials at the former lottery headquarters in Newington. He killed himself as police arrived.
The other victims included chief financial officer and former New Britain Mayor Linda Mlynarczyk, operations vice president Rick Rubelmann and data processor Michael Logan.
Thirty-one employees who were working that day remain at the agency. The headquarters has a small memorial inside the building that includes photos of the victims, and another outside in a rose garden that includes a plaque.
Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy remembered the victims Tuesday. He noted the shootings led Connecticut to pass the nation's first "red flag" law that allows authorities to temporarily seize guns from people deemed a danger to themselves or others. Only four other states have similar laws.
"It is a shame that only a handful of states have this tool on their statute books," Malloy said in a statement. "I strongly urge all states and the federal government to adopt this critical law enforcement policy - it can save lives.
"Twenty years later, as we look back on the actions that occurred on this tragic day, we must recognize that our nation has not done enough to proactively work to stop the threat of situations such as the one we witnessed here," he said.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.More >>
Legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers, now entering its ninth day.More >>
Legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers, now entering its ninth day.More >>
Prosecutors want as many as 19 of Cosby's accusers to take the stand as they attempt to show the comedian had a long history of drugging and attacking women.More >>
Prosecutors want as many as 19 of Cosby's accusers to take the stand as they attempt to show the comedian had a long history of drugging and attacking women.More >>
Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak caseMore >>
Bill Cosby's lawyers say prosecutors want to have as many as 19 other accusers testify at his sexual assault retrial because they're desperate to bolster an otherwise weak caseMore >>
Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predatorsMore >>
Prosecutors are pushing to widen the scope of Bill Cosby's April 2 retrial to spotlight allegations he's one of Hollywood's biggest serial predatorsMore >>
Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snowMore >>
Dramatic video taken by a snowboarder shows the terrifying aftermath of an avalanche in Northern California, with people furiously digging out a man buried under snowMore >>
President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.More >>
President Donald Trump is insisting that he's "not backing down" on his pledge to impose stiff tariffs on imported steel and aluminum despite pleas from fellow Republicans in Congress.More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leadersMore >>
President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leadersMore >>
President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.More >>
President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.More >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based churchMore >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based churchMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>