Lottery center flags to be lowered 20 years after shootings - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lottery center flags to be lowered 20 years after shootings

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) - The Connecticut Lottery is planning to lower flags outside its headquarters to half-staff on the 20th anniversary of the killings of four lottery executives.

Lottery spokeswoman Kendra Eckhart says the U.S. and state flags outside the Rocky Hill headquarters will be lowered Tuesday. No official remembrance is planned, but workers have been told they can mark the anniversary in any way they want.

Disgruntled employee Matthew Beck gunned down lottery chief Otho Brown and three other officials at the former headquarters in Newington on March 6, 1998. He killed himself as police arrived.

The other victims included chief financial officer and former New Britain Mayor Linda Mlynarczyk, operations vice president Rick Rubelmann and data processor Michael Logan.

Thirty-one current employees worked at the agency on the day of the killings.

