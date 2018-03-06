Several new productions keep Baton Rouge area film crews busy

Old Louisiana Governor's Mansion is playing host to the latest movie to be filmed in the state (Source: WAFB)

The old Louisiana Governor's Mansion is the latest site to play host to the Netflix production, "The Highwaymen," filming all over the state. The movie tells the story of the two Texas rangers who were brought out of retirement to help bring down the infamous Bonnie and Clyde in the 1930s.

This week, crews carefully transformed the landscape around the mansion to match the era, placing classic cars on the roadway and masking any modern day elements. Many hope during its 42-day shoot, the film will also help bring Hollywood South into a new era.

"I think everyone knows that the program is back. It’s a positive buzz and with producers,” said film industry union representative, Cory Parker. “They’ve all worked here before and they know the crews and they know the location and it’s going to bring them back."

The period piece is just one of several projects currently underway around the state. Actor, Tom Hanks, is also set to film a WWII drama around the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge. The Louisiana film industry took a hit in 2016 after legislators capped the state's film tax credits. That year, industry insiders estimated film related business in Baton Rouge dropped more than 90 percent. Still, the latest economic study shows the film industry spent more than $918 million in 2016, while the state approved nearly $290 million in tax credits.

However, after some stabilization in the industry, business is again picking up. Executive producer for the film, Michel Malone, says tax breaks aside, Louisiana has a lot to offer the industry, from versatile landscapes to skilled workers who can bring a film to life. "It’s so deep. We have special effects, we have makeup and hair, grip and electric, assistant directors, fabulous crew base, and that’s what you look for when you come to a state," said Malone.

Parker, who’s with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 478, says keeping Hollywood South rolling is vital for thousands of industry workers. He says right now, all their crews are working on projects underway in the state. They just hope the cameras keep rolling.

“I know how important it’s been to my family, and I know how important it is to our members and we're grateful to have the work here,” said Malone.

