One dead after shooting at Summer Grove Condos; victim ID released

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
One man was shot and killed at the Summer Grove Condos (Source: WAFB) One man was shot and killed at the Summer Grove Condos (Source: WAFB)
Shooting reported on Florida Blvd. near Nassau Dr. (Source: Google Maps) Shooting reported on Florida Blvd. near Nassau Dr. (Source: Google Maps)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police responded to a fatal shooting on Florida Boulevard near Nassau Drive.

The call went out around 10:35 p.m. on Monday, March 5. Emergency officials say one man is dead as a result of this shooting. The incident happened at the Summer Grove Condos.

BRPD officials have identified the man as Eddie Samuels, 25. Samuels was found face down on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene. 

There is no known motive in this case at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 255-344-7867.

