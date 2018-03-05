One dead after shooting at Summer Grove Condos

One man was shot and killed at the Summer Grove Condos (Source: WAFB)

Police responded to a fatal shooting on Florida Boulevard near Nassau Drive.

The call went out around 10:35 p.m. on Monday, March 5. Emergency officials say one man is dead as a result of this shooting. The incident happened at the Summer Grove Condos.

We will update this story when we know more.

