One dead after shooting at Summer Grove Condos

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police responded to a fatal shooting on Florida Boulevard near Nassau Drive.

The call went out around 10:35 p.m. on Monday, March 5. Emergency officials say one man is dead as a result of this shooting. The incident happened at the Summer Grove Condos.

We will update this story when we know more.

