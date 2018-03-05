Florida senators pass gun restrictions; House yet to act

A training program in Texas is designed to help teachers, hospital workers and members of the clergy fire guns.More >>
The names of those who lost their lives in the Florida school shooting are being released. Seventeen people lost their lives when a gunman opened fire at a high school.More >>
Florida senators have voted 20-18 in favor of a bill that would put new restrictions on rifle sales and allow some teachers to carry guns in schools.More >>
The killings of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14 ignited a wave of copycat threats that school, police and the courts are now struggling to address.More >>
Legislation to increase school safety and restrict gun purchases is going to Florida's Senate for a vote this week.More >>
President Donald Trump is pushing penalties on steel and aluminum imports, and it's an issue that pits his populist promises to his voters against his party's free trade orthodoxy and the interests of business leadersMore >>
President Donald Trump says Congress should act quickly on gun laws as he meets with lawmakers at the White House.More >>
Worshippers clutching AR-15 rifles drink holy wine and repeat wedding vows in a commitment ceremony at a Pennsylvania-based churchMore >>
The Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare salute by the nation's political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda in WashingtonMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
