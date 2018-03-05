Two injured in armed robberies near LSU campus

Police responded to two armed robberies near the LSU campus Monday night that left two victims with minor/moderate injuries.

The alert went out to students around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, March 5. One of the robberies happened just before 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Wyoming Street at W Chimes Street, while the other happened in the 1000 block of Aster Street west of Nicholson Drive about ten minutes later.

In the first incident, two male victims were injured when two black male suspects reportedly robbed them at gunpoint, obtaining some undisclosed items before fleeing the area.

In the second incident, one male victim was reportedly robbed by two black male suspects. No injuries were reported this time. The suspects then fled with undisclosed items.

Investigators believe the robberies are related. The investigation is ongoing.

