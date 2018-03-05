Two armed robberies reported near LSU campus

After two weeks at the state capitol, lawmakers are going home empty handed, with no fix for the state’s budget shortfall.More >>
Police responded to a fatal shooting on Florida Boulevard near Nassau Drive.More >>
The old Louisiana Governor's Mansion is the latest site to play host to the Netflix production, "The Highwaymen," filming all over the state.More >>
Police are responding to two reported armed robberies near the LSU campus Monday night.More >>
Emergency officials responded to the scene of a wreck at Airline Highway and N Foster Drive Monday night.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
An Alabama death row inmate’s attorney filed new evidence Monday of a failed execution attempt he says amounted to "torture" of his client, Doyle Lee Hamm.More >>
Former U.S. House Representative and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Mike Espy intends to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Thad Cochran.More >>
