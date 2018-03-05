Two armed robberies reported near LSU campus

Police are responding to two reported armed robberies near the LSU campus Monday night.

The alert went out to students around 10:15 p.m. on Monday, March 5. One of the robberies was reported near Wyoming Street at W Chimes Street, while the other was reported on Aster Street west of Nicholson Drive.

Police are on scene and urge that those in the area use caution. We will update this story when we know more.

