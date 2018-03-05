Airline Highway closed after vehicle flips, catches fire

One vehicle flipped and caught fire after a wreck at Airline Highway and N Foster Drive (Source: WAFB)

Emergency officials responded to the scene of a wreck at Airline Highway and N Foster Drive Monday night.

The wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of S Airline Highway. At least two vehicles were involved, one of which flipped and caught fire. The call initially went out that someone was possibly trapped inside the vehicle on fire, but emergency officials have not confirmed that.

A passerby managed to capture video of the aftermath.

HAPPENING NOW: Flipped car on fire at the corner of Airline and N.Foster. One person was reportedly trapped inside. Their condition unknown. This video was sent in from a bystander @WAFB pic.twitter.com/TBGPfuO2ub — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) March 6, 2018

Airline Highway was also shutdown while emergency crews worked the scene.

US 61 South is closed at at North Foster Drive due to an accident. Congestion is minimal at this time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 6, 2018

The road reopened about an hour after the wreck occurred.

It's unclear at this time if there are any injuries associated with the wreck or how severe those injuries might be. We will update this story when we know more.

