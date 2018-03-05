Airline Highway closed after vehicle flips, catches fire - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Airline Highway closed after vehicle flips, catches fire

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
One vehicle flipped and caught fire after a wreck at Airline Highway and N Foster Drive (Source: WAFB) One vehicle flipped and caught fire after a wreck at Airline Highway and N Foster Drive (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials responded to the scene of a wreck at Airline Highway and N Foster Drive Monday night.

The wreck happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of S Airline Highway. At least two vehicles were involved, one of which flipped and caught fire. The call initially went out that someone was possibly trapped inside the vehicle on fire, but emergency officials have not confirmed that.

A passerby managed to capture video of the aftermath.

Airline Highway was also shutdown while emergency crews worked the scene.

The road reopened about an hour after the wreck occurred.

It's unclear at this time if there are any injuries associated with the wreck or how severe those injuries might be. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

