Talk of the town: TEDxLSU challenges community to #ThinkBR

Attracted by the familiar name and the promise of dialogue on prominent challenges facing the State of Louisiana, hundreds eagerly poured into LSU’s Union Theater for the sold out TEDxLSU event on March 2. Performers at the event and speakers behind the event’s infamous TED Talks focused on this year’s theme “Refract,” which organizers interpret as creating a space for ideas and conversations that disrupt the way we experience the world around us.

"Sometimes the world is a lot to take in. Hyper-sensory experiences surround us and, if we’re not careful, we forget to take the time to embrace the moment. If we’re lucky, we have the opportunity to observe and reflect on what we experience. But life is about more than that. What makes or breaks us is how we interrogate our sensory encounters and the perceptions that come with them. The act of engaging is itself a disruption -- and how we refract what we take in can dramatically shift objects and ideas for the better," wrote organizer Annemarie Galeucia.

As for next year’s event, organizers plan to reflect on the information shared by this year's guest to create a larger, more engaging and more innovative event for the city. Additional event information may be found online at tedxlsu.com.

Participants for the event included:

Juliet Brophy, Biological Anthropologist & Lover of Teeth

Julie Butler, Fish Translator & Student in Biological Sciences

Rebecca Christofferson, Infectious Disease Researcher & Mosquito Whisperer

Hellen Gillet, Cellist & Jazz Disruptor

Kevin Harris, Art Producer & Champion of Street Art

Jacob Jolibois, Empath, Designer & Problem Solver

Shane Li, Artificial Intelligence Innovator & Problem Solver

Richard Lipsey, Living Legend, with an interview by Political Scientist & Dean of the LSU College of Humanities & Social Sciences Stacia Haynie

Ehab Meselhe, Engineer & Environmental Foreshadower

Rebekah Monson, Media Innovator & Civic Hacker

Mohamad Qayoom, Tech Guru & Defender of Cyber Security

Madelyn Smith, Coastal Storyteller & Student in Natural Resources

