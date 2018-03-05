KIRAN: $40K missing from small local town

Organizers behind a refueled effort to form a city splitting away from East Baton Rouge Parish are starting to come out of their shell.More >>
Baton Rouge researchers are on a mission to help kids move more and sit less. Pennington Biomedical Research Center is assigning fitness tracking tools to kids and teenagers participating in the TIGER Kids Research Study.More >>
Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting on Rathmoor Avenue Monday afternoon.More >>
Each blood donation can save a life. In one special case shared by United Blood Services, donations helped give a newborn her first chance at life.More >>
Tens of thousands of dollars are missing from the town of Brusly, the WAFB 9News Investigators have learned.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
Mississippi's senior U.S. Senator, Republican Thad Cochran, just announced he will resign from the Senate effective April 1, 2018.More >>
Mississippi's so-called "Slow Poke" bill is set to become law.More >>
Former U.S. House Representative and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Mike Espy intends to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Thad Cochran.More >>
A 26-year-old Richland County man is facing charges that he killed his 6-year-old son by child abuse.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The letter made its way onto Facebook with the donor’s name crossed out because of St. Jude’s privacy policy.More >>
Part of Highway 6 has been shut down due to a two-vehicle crash in Bosque County.More >>
