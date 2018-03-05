KIRAN: $40K missing from small local town

Around $40,000 is missing from Brusly's funds (Source: WAFB)

Tens of thousands of dollars are missing from the town of Brusly, the WAFB 9News Investigators have learned.

Sources tell WAFB Lead Investigator Kiran Chawla the missing amount could surpass $40,000 and mainly involves cash people paid for traffic fines.

The missing money was discovered during a recent internal audit and Mayor Scot Rhodes is vowing to audit as many years as necessary to find the person responsible.

