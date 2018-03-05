VIDEO: 2 wanted for reportedly stealing generator in WBR Parish

Officials with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help finding two suspects they say stole a generator from a home.

The two suspects can be seen on surveillance footage taking the generator from a home on February 24 around 11:20 a.m. Officials say two white males backed into the driveway of the home on Emily Drive in Brusly and loaded the generator into the back of a blue Dodge van.

Anyone with information in this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.