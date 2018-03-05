Container lost from cargo ship contains sulfuric acid - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Container lost from cargo ship contains sulfuric acid

NASG HEAD, N.C. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says a cargo ship lost 70 of its 30,000 containers off North Carolina's Outer Banks in 65-mph (100-kph) storm winds and waves up to 30 feet (9 meters) tall.

The agency says one of the containers knocked overboard Saturday from the Maersk Shanghai contained nearly 6,000 pounds (2,700 kilograms) of sulfuric acid, a chemical commonly used to produce fertilizer. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reports that Coast Guard spokesman Ronald Hodges cites experts in saying the environmental threat appeared minimal because sulfuric acid dissolves in saltwater.

Company spokeswoman Katherine Mosquera says the Liberia-flagged ship anchored in Charleston, South Carolina, where officials were assessing the situation.

The Coast Guard says it found four of the containers floating offshore.

It wasn't immediately reported what other containers held.

___

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • EPA appointee gets approval to consult for outside clients

    EPA appointee gets approval to consult for outside clients

    Monday, March 5 2018 3:00 PM EST2018-03-05 20:00:53 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-03-05 23:51:39 GMT
    Key aide to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has been granted permission to make extra money consulting for private clients.More >>
    Key aide to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has been granted permission to make extra money consulting for private clients.More >>

  • FDA chief wants more mail inspectors to stem opioid influx

    FDA chief wants more mail inspectors to stem opioid influx

    Monday, March 5 2018 6:41 PM EST2018-03-05 23:41:00 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-03-05 23:51:19 GMT
    FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb wants to double the number of packages his agency inspects to catch illicit opioid shipments that are increasingly disguised as legitimate drugs.More >>
    FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb wants to double the number of packages his agency inspects to catch illicit opioid shipments that are increasingly disguised as legitimate drugs.More >>

  • Judge delves into science behind Roundup cancer claim

    Judge delves into science behind Roundup cancer claim

    Monday, March 5 2018 3:00 AM EST2018-03-05 08:00:33 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 6:51 PM EST2018-03-05 23:51:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 2, 2018, photo, Christine Sheppard works with her loom in her home in Oceanside, Calif. Claims that the active ingredient in the widely used weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by internationa...(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). In this March 2, 2018, photo, Christine Sheppard works with her loom in her home in Oceanside, Calif. Claims that the active ingredient in the widely used weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by internationa...

    Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San...

    More >>

    Claims that the active ingredient in weed killer Roundup can cause cancer have been evaluated by international agencies, U.S. and foreign regulators and agribusiness giant Monsanto. Now, a federal judge in San Francisco will conduct his own review.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly