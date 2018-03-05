Baby saved by transfusions serves as reminder to donate blood

Each blood donation can save a life. In one case shared by United Blood Services, donations helped give a newborn her first chance at life.

On December 20, 2016, Avery was born in the car on the way to the hospital. Due to complications, she lost a significant amount of blood, requiring a transfusion of red cells. Over the next few days, she received blood, platelet and plasma transfusions.

Less than a week later, on Christmas Day, her parents received a gift. Avery was removed from the ventilator.

“What we heard next was the best sound we had ever heard: our baby crying. I was able to hold her for the first time the next day,” said Jennifer, Avery’s mom.

As a reminder that a patient benefits from every donation, United Blood Services is encouraging people to think about Avery if you’re considering donating blood. Without donations, Avery’s story would be much different.

“The availability of blood at the time vulnerable patients need it is what makes outcomes like Avery’s very positive ones. For that, I thank you,” Jennifer said.

To schedule your appointment to donate call 877-UBS-HERO (877-827-4376) or visit United Blood Services website.

