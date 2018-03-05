From the First Alert Forecast Team

A line of showers and thunderstorms over northwestern Louisiana on Monday afternoon outlines the next cold front headed for the WAFB area, and that action arrives before Tuesday’s sunrise for most WAFB communities.

Get prepared for showers and thunderstorms overnight and into the early hours of Tuesday. Just about everybody gets wet. In fact, many neighborhoods could see upwards of an inch of rain between now and Tuesday morning. In addition, the NWS Storm Prediction Center has included a marginal risk for severe storms for northern portions of the WAFB viewing area.

The bottom line is while this does not appear to be the set up for a widespread stormy weather outbreak, be prepared for a few thunderstorms with one or two of those becoming strong to severe between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The really good news is the front will steadily march east, taking the rain out of the WAFB region by the mid to late morning for all but a few coastal parishes. By lunchtime, skies will be clearing over most of the WAFB area with sunshine the rule for the afternoon. After a morning low in the mid 50s for the Red Stick, most WAFB neighborhoods will see temperatures climb to near 70° under those sunny afternoon skies.

However, the air mass behind Tuesday’s cold front will deliver a notable cooling for the next several days. Many WAFB neighborhoods may see morning lows dip into the upper 30s between Wednesday and Friday. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday are expected to only reach the low 60s for the Capital City with afternoon temperatures returning 70° or so for Friday. Expect sunshine and mainly blue skies for Wednesday and Thursday with a mostly sunny Friday afternoon.

Unfortunately, the outlook for next weekend isn’t all that promising, at least not for Saturday.

The current First Alert Forecast for Saturday calls for rain likely with showers and thunderstorms, especially during the latter half of the day as our next cold front comes in. Rain could extend into early Sunday too, although we do anticipate clearing skies for Sunday afternoon. Expect highs on Saturday in the mid 70s ahead of the front with Sunday’s high around 70° or so. It’s very early in the forecast game, but our preliminary guidance is leaning towards another inch of rain with next weekend’s weather.

