Holocaust survivor slams 'demeaning' US airport body search

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A Holocaust survivor who complained over the weekend of being subjected to a "very demeaning body search" by U.S. Transportation Security Administration agents said Monday that the agency reached out to her and wants to avoid future conflicts.
"I have been contacted by the TSA to help me and they are working with me to solve this problem," Eva Mozes Kor tweeted .
Kor, 84, and her twin sister both survived the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland, where they were subjected as children to inhumane scientific experiments by the infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.
She said in her original tweet that the body search before she boarded a plane ruined her experience in New Mexico on Saturday speaking with teachers about Auschwitz.
"As I lecture about surviving Auschwitz I barely survive the TSA body search I detest it," said in her tweet on Sunday announcing that she had been searched.
Kor did not say at what airport the body search happened. She lives in Indiana.
Transportation Security Administration spokesman Matt Leas said the agency contacted Kor to learn more about her travel experience.
"TSA is committed to ensuring the security of travelers, while treating all with dignity and respect," Leas said.
Mengele fled after World War II to Argentina and lived in Buenos Aires for a decade. He moved to Paraguay after Israeli Mossad agents captured Holocaust mastermind Adolf Eichmann, who was also living in Buenos Aires.
Mengele died in Brazil in 1979 while swimming in the beach town of Bertioga.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
