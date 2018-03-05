BREC's family-friendly camping trip to Tickfaw State Park rescheduled for May 19

BREC's family-friendly camping trip to nearby Tickfaw State Park in Springfield, La. has been rescheduled to May 19. The previously scheduled date of March 10 had to be postponed due to poor weather conditions.

Tickfaw State Park is about 50 minutes away from Baton Rouge.

Campout 2.0, is for families and groups that “love the outdoors and want to take their adventures away from home,” according to BREC. The event is scheduled for 12 p.m. on May 19 to 10 a.m. on May 20.

BREC staff will accompany and help families that have minimal camping experience. Tents are available to rent for $5 to families or groups that do not have a tent. Tents will be provided based on the size of the size of your family.

The cost is $30 per family or group of five people and $5 for each additional person. Registration for this event has closed.

Click here to register for the event. For more information about the event email outdooradventure@brec.org.

The event is sponsored by The Backpacker and Subaru of Baton Rouge.

