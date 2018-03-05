BREC hosting family-friendly camping trip to nearby Tickfaw State Park on March 10

BREC is hosting a family-friendly camping trip to nearby Tickfaw State Park in Springfield, La. on March 10.

Campout 2.0, is for families and groups that “love the outdoors and want to take their adventures away from home,” according to BREC. The event is scheduled for 12 p.m. on March 10 to 10 a.m. on March 11.

BREC staff will accompany and help families that have minimal camping experience. Tickfaw State Park is about 50 minutes away from Baton Rouge.

The cost is $30 per family or group of five people and $5 for each additional person. The registration deadline is March 7.

Click here to register for the event. For more information about the event email outdooradventure@brec.org.

The event is sponsored by The Backpacker and Subaru of Baton Rouge.

MORE OUTDOORS STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.