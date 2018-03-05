BREC hosting family-friendly camping trip to nearby Tickfaw State Park on March 10

Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting on Rathmoor Avenue Monday afternoon.More >>
Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting on Rathmoor Avenue Monday afternoon.More >>
Leaders with Livingston Parish Public Schools are partnering with the Livingston Parish Library System and Mighty Moms, a volunteer organization, to support an after school food program, called Feeding Young Minds.More >>
Leaders with Livingston Parish Public Schools are partnering with the Livingston Parish Library System and Mighty Moms, a volunteer organization, to support an after school food program, called Feeding Young Minds.More >>
A court battle is going on over whether or not West Feliciana Parish can replace the windows at the courthouse in St. Francisville.More >>
A court battle is going on over whether or not West Feliciana Parish can replace the windows at the courthouse in St. Francisville.More >>
The mother of a suspected killer described what her son told her about a deadly shooting and authorities explained why it took so long for an AMBER Alert to be issued for the suspect's 2-month-old daughter.More >>
The mother of a suspected killer described what her son told her about a deadly shooting and authorities explained why it took so long for an AMBER Alert to be issued for the suspect's 2-month-old daughter.More >>
Officials said an adult Canadian goose that was found near the LSU lakes with an arrow through its body has been released back into the wild.More >>
Officials said an adult Canadian goose that was found near the LSU lakes with an arrow through its body has been released back into the wild.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.More >>
Sam Nunberg, an early staffer on President Donald Trump's campaign in 2015, said on Monday he would refuse to appear before a grand jury.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.More >>
Security cameras recorded a man carrying a skateboard as he entered the facility. With her back to him, she didn’t see what was coming.More >>
A woman who was visiting an Alabama beach caught an incredible sight on camera.More >>
A woman who was visiting an Alabama beach caught an incredible sight on camera.More >>