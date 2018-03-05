Pair arrested after home invasion, deadly shooting

One person was critically shot and another assaulted on Rathmoor Ave. (Source: WAFB)

A second arrest has been made in connection with a home break-in, which then led to a deadly shooting.

It has been confirmed through booking records that Arthur Rogers, 31, is now behind bars. He is one of three men suspected in an attempted robbery in the Baker/Central area Monday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Prison reported Rogers was booked on charges of armed robbery and public masking. Bond has not been set.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call around 2 p.m. on Monday, March 5 in the 10000 block of Gretna Green Drive near Rathmoor Avenue. Deputies found one man outside suffering from head injuries and another man inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to a hospital and a perimeter was set up to search for additional suspects.

The man who was shot, Michael Duchamp, 31, died Tuesday as a result of his injuries. The man who sustained head injuries remains hospitalized, but is expected to survive.

Anthony Myles, 30, was arrested Tuesday morning and is charged with armed robbery, aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated assault on police, public masking, and principal to first-degree murder. His bond is set at $265,000.

EBRSO officials said Duchamp, Rogers, and Myles all went to Duchamp's neighbor's house on Gretna Green Drive when the three men got into an argument with the homeowner. Duchamp reportedly hit the homeowner in the head with a metal pipe, then the homeowner shot Duchamp.

In an odd twist, Central Police Chief James Salsbury happens to live across the street from where the incident took place. He heard the gunshots, grabbed his own gun, and ran to the house to confront the suspects. Salsbury reportedly saw a man wearing a mask armed with a gun running from the home.

"One of the suspects had a white bandana on his face, walked around the corner of the house, had a gun in his hand, and actually pointed it toward the police chief, but immediately turned and ran," said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.

According to a witness, Duchamp, Myles, and Rogers went to the house to commit a robbery. EBRSO SWAT took Myles into custody on South 15th Street.

The female driver of a suspected getaway car was detained and questioned. It's believed she was unaware of the situation and was not charged.

