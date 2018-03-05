1 shot on Rathmoor Ave., another assaulted; 2 suspects in custody

One person was critically shot and another assaulted on Rathmoor Ave. (Source: WAFB)

Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting on Rathmoor Avenue Monday afternoon.

The call went out around 3 p.m. in the 9100 block of Rathmoor Avenue near Monhegan Avenue off Blackwater Road in Baker. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is responding. Officials with the sheriff's office say one person was shot and is in critical condition and one other person was assaulted in the incident.

Officials say the incident is being investigated as a possible robbery. Sources say the person assaulted may be the shooter.

.@EBRSheriff Sid Gautreaux says at least 4 suspects in this case. One was shot by homeowner, two are in custody, one still on the run. The homeowner was hit in the head with a pipe. Appears to be a case of self defense @WAFB — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) March 5, 2018

#BREAKING: Another ambulance just showed up on Blackwater Rd. One person shot, critically hurt. Another person reportedly assaulted. Manhunt for suspect happening now @WAFB pic.twitter.com/TDxbXJEXSL — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) March 5, 2018

