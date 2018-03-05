1 shot on Rathmoor Ave., another assaulted; 2 suspects in custod - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

1 shot on Rathmoor Ave., another assaulted; 2 suspects in custody

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting on Rathmoor Avenue Monday afternoon.

The call went out around 3 p.m. in the 9100 block of Rathmoor Avenue near Monhegan Avenue off Blackwater Road in Baker. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is responding. Officials with the sheriff's office say one person was shot and is in critical condition and one other person was assaulted in the incident.

Officials say the incident is being investigated as a possible robbery. Sources say the person assaulted may be the shooter.

Details are limited. We will update this story when we know more.

