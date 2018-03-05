1 critical after homeowner shoots suspected robber; homeowner be - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

1 critical after homeowner shoots suspected robber; homeowner beaten with pipe

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
and Graham Ulkins, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
One person was critically shot and another assaulted on Rathmoor Ave. (Source: WAFB) One person was critically shot and another assaulted on Rathmoor Ave. (Source: WAFB)
Shooting reported on Rathmoor Avenue (Source: Google Maps) Shooting reported on Rathmoor Avenue (Source: Google Maps)
BAKER, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials responded to a shooting on Rathmoor Avenue Monday afternoon.

The call went out around 3 p.m. in the 9100 block of Rathmoor Avenue near Monhegan Avenue off Blackwater Road in Baker. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the incident. Officials with the sheriff's office say the man who was shot was a robbery suspect in the case. The homeowner fired the shots after being assaulted with a metal pipe. The homeowner is expected to survive his injuries.

The sheriff's office says two suspects kicked in the back door of the home while two or three others waited outside. Two of the suspects fled on foot, prompting an active manhunt. Investigators now believe the two suspects who fled the scene were picked up by another car and left the area. The female driver of a suspected getaway car was detained and questioned. It's believed she was unaware of the situation and was not charged. The suspect who was shot was arrested. 

In an odd twist, Central Police Chief James Salsbury happens to live across the street from where the incident took place. He heard the gunshots, grabbed his own gun, and ran to the house to confront the suspects.

"One of the suspects had a white bandana on his face, walked around the corner of the house, had a gun in his hand, and actually pointed it toward the police chief, but immediately turned and ran," said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Pediatric nurse adopts severely abused twins

    Pediatric nurse adopts severely abused twins

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:34 AM EST2018-03-05 16:34:40 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 11:38 AM EST2018-03-05 16:38:35 GMT
    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. (SOURCE: WAWS/WFOX/JESS HAMM PHOTOS)Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. (SOURCE: WAWS/WFOX/JESS HAMM PHOTOS)

    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. 

    More >>

    Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother. 

    More >>

  • Revolutionary War-era shipwreck reappears off coast of Maine

    Revolutionary War-era shipwreck reappears off coast of Maine

    Monday, March 5 2018 10:46 AM EST2018-03-05 15:46:11 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 11:45 AM EST2018-03-05 16:45:53 GMT
    A possible Revolutionary War-era sloop is seen off the coast of York, ME, on Monday. It was uncovered after a nor'easter hit. (Source: York, ME, Police Department/Facebook)A possible Revolutionary War-era sloop is seen off the coast of York, ME, on Monday. It was uncovered after a nor'easter hit. (Source: York, ME, Police Department/Facebook)

    A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.

    More >>

    A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Plant Vogtle employee killed in River Rd. crash identified

    UPDATE: Plant Vogtle employee killed in River Rd. crash identified

    Monday, March 5 2018 9:11 PM EST2018-03-06 02:11:54 GMT
    Crash on River Rd. at Hwy 80 in Burke County 3/5/18 (WFXG)Crash on River Rd. at Hwy 80 in Burke County 3/5/18 (WFXG)

    The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.

    More >>

    The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly