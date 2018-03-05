1 critical after homeowner shoots suspected robber; homeowner beaten with pipe

Emergency officials responded to a shooting on Rathmoor Avenue Monday afternoon.

The call went out around 3 p.m. in the 9100 block of Rathmoor Avenue near Monhegan Avenue off Blackwater Road in Baker. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the incident. Officials with the sheriff's office say the man who was shot was a robbery suspect in the case. The homeowner fired the shots after being assaulted with a metal pipe. The homeowner is expected to survive his injuries.

The sheriff's office says two suspects kicked in the back door of the home while two or three others waited outside. Two of the suspects fled on foot, prompting an active manhunt. Investigators now believe the two suspects who fled the scene were picked up by another car and left the area. The female driver of a suspected getaway car was detained and questioned. It's believed she was unaware of the situation and was not charged. The suspect who was shot was arrested.

In an odd twist, Central Police Chief James Salsbury happens to live across the street from where the incident took place. He heard the gunshots, grabbed his own gun, and ran to the house to confront the suspects.

"One of the suspects had a white bandana on his face, walked around the corner of the house, had a gun in his hand, and actually pointed it toward the police chief, but immediately turned and ran," said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.

.@EBRSheriff Sid Gautreaux says at least 4 suspects in this case. One was shot by homeowner, two are in custody, one still on the run. The homeowner was hit in the head with a pipe. Appears to be a case of self defense @WAFB — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) March 5, 2018

#BREAKING: Another ambulance just showed up on Blackwater Rd. One person shot, critically hurt. Another person reportedly assaulted. Manhunt for suspect happening now @WAFB pic.twitter.com/TDxbXJEXSL — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) March 5, 2018

