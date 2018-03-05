1 arrested after home invasion, deadly shooting; 1 still wanted

One person was critically shot and another assaulted on Rathmoor Ave. (Source: WAFB)

An arrest has been made after a home was broken into on Monday, which then led to a deadly shooting.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call around 2 p.m. on Monday, March 5 in the 10000 block of Gretna Green Drive near Rathmoor Avenue. Deputies found one man outside suffering from head injuries and another man inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were transported to a hospital and a perimeter was set up to search for additional suspects.

The man who was shot, Michael Duchamp, 31, died Tuesday as a result of his injuries. The man who sustained head injuries remains hospitalized, but is expected to survive.

Anthony Myles, 30, was arrested Tuesday morning and is charged with armed robbery, aggravated second degree battery, aggravated assault on police, public masking, and principal to first degree murder.

Officials are still looking for Arthur Rogers, 31, who is wanted on the same charges.

EBRSO officials say Duchamp, Rogers, and Myles all went to Duchamp's neighbor's house on Gretna Green Drive, when the three men got into an argument with the homeowner. Duchamp reportedly hit the homeowner in the head with a metal pipe, then the homeowner shot Duchamp.

In an odd twist, Central Police Chief James Salsbury happens to live across the street from where the incident took place. He heard the gunshots, grabbed his own gun, and ran to the house to confront the suspects. Salsbury reportedly saw a man wearing a mask armed with a gun running from the home.

"One of the suspects had a white bandana on his face, walked around the corner of the house, had a gun in his hand, and actually pointed it toward the police chief, but immediately turned and ran," said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.

According to a witness, Duchamp, Myles, and Rogers went to the house to commit a robbery. EBRSO SWAT took Myles into custody on S 15th Street.

Anyone with information on Rogers' whereabouts should call EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

The female driver of a suspected getaway car was detained and questioned. It's believed she was unaware of the situation and was not charged.

.@EBRSheriff Sid Gautreaux says at least 4 suspects in this case. One was shot by homeowner, two are in custody, one still on the run. The homeowner was hit in the head with a pipe. Appears to be a case of self defense @WAFB — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) March 5, 2018

#BREAKING: Another ambulance just showed up on Blackwater Rd. One person shot, critically hurt. Another person reportedly assaulted. Manhunt for suspect happening now @WAFB pic.twitter.com/TDxbXJEXSL — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) March 5, 2018

